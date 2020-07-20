Rent Calculator
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
112 S LAKE AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 S LAKE AVENUE
112 S Lake Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
112 S Lake Ave, Apopka, FL 32703
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come check out this newly rehabbed Home, 2 homes in one lot, first home is 3/1 - second home is 1/1. ready to move in !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
112 S LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apopka, FL
.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Apopka Rent Report
.
Is 112 S LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
112 S LAKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apopka
.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
