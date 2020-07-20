All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 112 S LAKE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
112 S LAKE AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

112 S LAKE AVENUE

112 S Lake Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

112 S Lake Ave, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come check out this newly rehabbed Home, 2 homes in one lot, first home is 3/1 - second home is 1/1. ready to move in !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
112 S LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 112 S LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
112 S LAKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 S LAKE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 S LAKE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 Bedroom ApartmentsApopka 2 Bedroom Apartments
Apopka Apartments with BalconiesApopka Apartments with Gyms
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College