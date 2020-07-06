All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1071 GOLF POINT LOOP
Last updated December 16 2019 at 3:28 PM

1071 GOLF POINT LOOP

1071 Golf Point Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1071 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP have any available units?
1071 GOLF POINT LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP have?
Some of 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1071 GOLF POINT LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP offers parking.
Does 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP have a pool?
No, 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1071 GOLF POINT LOOP has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College