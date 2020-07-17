1048 Pavia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision



Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage Executive Town Home in the highly sought "Crossings At Emerson Park" subdivision. This kid and pet friendly gated subdivision is located at the corner of Marden Road & Maitland Blvd (SR-414).



With convenient access to top notch schools, major highways, corporations, gyms, restaurants, grocery/pharmacy stores, and jog/bike trails, this maintenance free residence makes it an ideal home to make all your living dreams come true. For inquires please contact the Property Manager at Due to robocalls, please leave a VM or send a text with your name & contact number to contact you back.



INCLUDED FEATURES:

* 3 Bedrooms

* 2.5 Bathrooms

* 1 Car Garage

* Covered Lanai

* Community Pool

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Washer and Dryer Included

* Lawn Care & Mowing included

* Kid & Pet Friendly Community



LEASE INFORMATION:

* Monthly Rent: $1790 w/2 year lease

* Monthly Rent: $1850 w/1 year lease

* Security Deposit: 1 Month Rent

* Terms: 12 or 24 months

* Rental Insurance Required

* Small Pet Deposit Required



LEASE TERMS:

Minimum 1 year lease. Rent includes Lawn Services & HOA dues. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & pest control. Tenant must abide by HOA Community Guidelines



