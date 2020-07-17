All apartments in Apopka
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

1048 Pavia Dr

1048 Pavia Drive · (407) 476-5220
Location

1048 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,790

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision

Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage Executive Town Home in the highly sought "Crossings At Emerson Park" subdivision. This kid and pet friendly gated subdivision is located at the corner of Marden Road & Maitland Blvd (SR-414).

With convenient access to top notch schools, major highways, corporations, gyms, restaurants, grocery/pharmacy stores, and jog/bike trails, this maintenance free residence makes it an ideal home to make all your living dreams come true. For inquires please contact the Property Manager at Due to robocalls, please leave a VM or send a text with your name & contact number to contact you back.

INCLUDED FEATURES:
* 3 Bedrooms
* 2.5 Bathrooms
* 1 Car Garage
* Covered Lanai
* Community Pool
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Washer and Dryer Included
* Lawn Care & Mowing included
* Kid & Pet Friendly Community

LEASE INFORMATION:
* Monthly Rent: $1790 w/2 year lease
* Monthly Rent: $1850 w/1 year lease
* Security Deposit: 1 Month Rent
* Terms: 12 or 24 months
* Rental Insurance Required
* Small Pet Deposit Required

LEASE TERMS:
Minimum 1 year lease. Rent includes Lawn Services & HOA dues. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & pest control. Tenant must abide by HOA Community Guidelines

KEYWORDS:
#Maitland, #Altamonte Springs, #Winter Park, #Longwood, #Orlando #Lake Mary #Advent Health

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Pavia Dr have any available units?
1048 Pavia Dr has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 Pavia Dr have?
Some of 1048 Pavia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Pavia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Pavia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Pavia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Pavia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Pavia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Pavia Dr offers parking.
Does 1048 Pavia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 Pavia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Pavia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1048 Pavia Dr has a pool.
Does 1048 Pavia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1048 Pavia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Pavia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Pavia Dr has units with dishwashers.
