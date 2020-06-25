102 Knights Hollow Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath home located near 429 for easy access. This home features a huge kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, and black granite counter tops. There is almost 3000 square feet of space in this home complete with a 2 car garage. The master features double sinks and separate tub and shower.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.