Apopka, FL
102 Knights Hollow Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

102 Knights Hollow Drive

102 Knights Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Knights Hollow Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near 429 for easy access. This home features a huge kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, and black granite counter tops. There is almost 3000 square feet of space in this home complete with a 2 car garage. The master features double sinks and separate tub and shower.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Knights Hollow Drive have any available units?
102 Knights Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Knights Hollow Drive have?
Some of 102 Knights Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Knights Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Knights Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Knights Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Knights Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 Knights Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Knights Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 102 Knights Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Knights Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Knights Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Knights Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Knights Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Knights Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Knights Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Knights Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
