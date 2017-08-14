All apartments in Apopka
1017 Pavia Dr

1017 Pavia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision

Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage Executive Town Home in the highly sought "Crossings At Emerson Park" subdivision. This kid and pet friendly gated subdivision is located at the corner of Marden Road & Maitland Blvd (SR-414).

With convenient access to top notch schools, major highways, corporations, gyms, restaurants, grocery/pharmacy stores, and jog/bike trails, this maintenance free residence makes it an ideal home to make all your living dreams come true. For inquires please contact the Property Manager at Due to robocalls, please leave a VM or send a text with your name & contact number to contact you back.

INCLUDED FEATURES:
* 3 Bedrooms
* 2 Full + 1 Half Bathrooms
* 1 Car Garage
* Covered Lanai
* Community Pool
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Washer and Dryer Included
* Lawn Care & Mowing included
* Kid & Pet Friendly Community

LOCAL SCHOOLS:
* Wheatley Elementary
* Wolf Lake Middle
* Wekiva High

LEASE INFORMATION:
* Monthly Rent: $1790 w/2 year lease
* Monthly Rent: $1850 w/1 year lease
* Security Deposit: 1 Month Rent
* Terms: 12 or 24 months
* Rental Insurance Required
* Small Pet Deposit Required

LEASE TERMS:
Minimum 1 year lease. Rent covers Lawn Services & HOA dues. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & pest control. Tenant must abide by HOA Community Guidelines

KEYWORDS:
#Maitland, #Altamonte Springs, #Winter Park, #Longwood, #Orlando #Lake Mary #Advent Health

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Pavia Dr have any available units?
1017 Pavia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Pavia Dr have?
Some of 1017 Pavia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Pavia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Pavia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Pavia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Pavia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Pavia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Pavia Dr offers parking.
Does 1017 Pavia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Pavia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Pavia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Pavia Dr has a pool.
Does 1017 Pavia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1017 Pavia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Pavia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Pavia Dr has units with dishwashers.

