Home
Apopka, FL
1012 LINKSIDE COURT
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 LINKSIDE COURT
1012 Linkside Court
No Longer Available
Location
1012 Linkside Court, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom split plan. Views from back porch. All time floors, appliances & window treatments included. Very peaceful community, lawn care provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 LINKSIDE COURT have any available units?
1012 LINKSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apopka, FL
.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Apopka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1012 LINKSIDE COURT have?
Some of 1012 LINKSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1012 LINKSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1012 LINKSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 LINKSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1012 LINKSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apopka
.
Does 1012 LINKSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1012 LINKSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 1012 LINKSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 LINKSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 LINKSIDE COURT have a pool?
No, 1012 LINKSIDE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1012 LINKSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1012 LINKSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 LINKSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 LINKSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
