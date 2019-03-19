All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019

9811 Ivory Dr

9811 Ivory Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9811 Ivory Dr, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,466 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Features tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Ivory Dr have any available units?
9811 Ivory Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 9811 Ivory Dr have?
Some of 9811 Ivory Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 Ivory Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Ivory Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Ivory Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9811 Ivory Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9811 Ivory Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Ivory Dr offers parking.
Does 9811 Ivory Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 Ivory Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Ivory Dr have a pool?
No, 9811 Ivory Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9811 Ivory Dr have accessible units?
No, 9811 Ivory Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Ivory Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 Ivory Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 Ivory Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 Ivory Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
