Apollo Beach, FL
9640 Sage Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9640 Sage Creek Drive

9640 Sage Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9640 Sage Creek Dr, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 2,896 sq ft of living space and is ready to move in. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 Sage Creek Drive have any available units?
9640 Sage Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 9640 Sage Creek Drive have?
Some of 9640 Sage Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 Sage Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Sage Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Sage Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9640 Sage Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9640 Sage Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9640 Sage Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 9640 Sage Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 Sage Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Sage Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9640 Sage Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9640 Sage Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9640 Sage Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Sage Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9640 Sage Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 Sage Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9640 Sage Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
