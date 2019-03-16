9628 Sage Creek Dr

Amenities

PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,817 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, full washer/dryer and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.