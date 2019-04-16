All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 7536 Oxford Garden Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
7536 Oxford Garden Circle
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

7536 Oxford Garden Circle

7536 Oxford Garden Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7536 Oxford Garden Cir, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,328 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be

(RLNE4823420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle have any available units?
7536 Oxford Garden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle have?
Some of 7536 Oxford Garden Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 Oxford Garden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Oxford Garden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Oxford Garden Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7536 Oxford Garden Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7536 Oxford Garden Circle offers parking.
Does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 Oxford Garden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7536 Oxford Garden Circle has a pool.
Does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle have accessible units?
No, 7536 Oxford Garden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 Oxford Garden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7536 Oxford Garden Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7536 Oxford Garden Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa