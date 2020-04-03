7437 SURREY WOOD LANE

Amenities

Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community. There are two community pools available for your use, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, as well as parks and paths throughout the community. With easy access to SR 301, SR 41, & I-75, you are centrally located to all the area attractions, as well as St Pete and Sarasota beaches. Why live anywhere else? $60 Application Fee for each adult. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.