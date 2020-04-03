All apartments in Apollo Beach
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE

7437 Surrey Wood Lane · (201) 452-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community. There are two community pools available for your use, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, as well as parks and paths throughout the community. With easy access to SR 301, SR 41, & I-75, you are centrally located to all the area attractions, as well as St Pete and Sarasota beaches. Why live anywhere else? $60 Application Fee for each adult. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE have any available units?
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE have?
Some of 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE does offer parking.
Does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7437 SURREY WOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
