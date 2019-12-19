All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 7433 Oxford Garden Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
7433 Oxford Garden Circle
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:34 AM

7433 Oxford Garden Circle

7433 Oxford Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

7433 Oxford Gardens Circle, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 Oxford Garden Circle have any available units?
7433 Oxford Garden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 7433 Oxford Garden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Oxford Garden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Oxford Garden Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7433 Oxford Garden Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7433 Oxford Garden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7433 Oxford Garden Circle offers parking.
Does 7433 Oxford Garden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Oxford Garden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Oxford Garden Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7433 Oxford Garden Circle has a pool.
Does 7433 Oxford Garden Circle have accessible units?
No, 7433 Oxford Garden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Oxford Garden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 Oxford Garden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7433 Oxford Garden Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7433 Oxford Garden Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsApollo Beach Apartments with Balconies
Apollo Beach Apartments with GaragesApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus