7318 Milestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly

- This gorgeous better than new one story home in Waterset comes with 4 beds & 2 baths. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets with crown molding and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. This all inclusive community features parks to play in, resort style pools to swim in with a water slide, a restaurant to eat in and miles of walking/nature trails with exercise stations along the way. Waterset is also home to the brand new K - 12 Waterset Charter School. This home is centrally located minutes from I -75 with an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill and the beautiful Sarasota Beaches.



(RLNE5140430)