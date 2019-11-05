All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated November 5 2019

7318 Milestone Drive

7318 Milestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7318 Milestone Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
range
- This gorgeous better than new one story home in Waterset comes with 4 beds & 2 baths. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets with crown molding and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. This all inclusive community features parks to play in, resort style pools to swim in with a water slide, a restaurant to eat in and miles of walking/nature trails with exercise stations along the way. Waterset is also home to the brand new K - 12 Waterset Charter School. This home is centrally located minutes from I -75 with an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill and the beautiful Sarasota Beaches.

(RLNE5140430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 Milestone Drive have any available units?
7318 Milestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7318 Milestone Drive have?
Some of 7318 Milestone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 Milestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7318 Milestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 Milestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7318 Milestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7318 Milestone Drive offer parking?
No, 7318 Milestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7318 Milestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 Milestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 Milestone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7318 Milestone Drive has a pool.
Does 7318 Milestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7318 Milestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 Milestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7318 Milestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 Milestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7318 Milestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
