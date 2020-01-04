All apartments in Apollo Beach
6932 Monarch Park Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

6932 Monarch Park Drive

6932 Monarch Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6932 Monarch Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Covington Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6932 Monarch Park Drive have any available units?
6932 Monarch Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 6932 Monarch Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6932 Monarch Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 Monarch Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6932 Monarch Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6932 Monarch Park Drive offer parking?
No, 6932 Monarch Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6932 Monarch Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6932 Monarch Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 Monarch Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6932 Monarch Park Drive has a pool.
Does 6932 Monarch Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6932 Monarch Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 Monarch Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6932 Monarch Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6932 Monarch Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6932 Monarch Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

