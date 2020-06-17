6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bedroom/2 bath/Tandem Garage home available for Rent in the Resort Style community of Waterset! Beautifully maintained and well appointed with many upgrades. This is a Must See! Gourmet Kitchen fit for any Home Chef with Stainless Steel Appliances, ample counter and cabinet/storage space and an Under-Counter Water Filtration System. Spacious Owners Retreat features Master Bath with Super Shower, Dual Vanity and Custom Walk-in Closet. Tandem Garage has multiple overhead storage racks and a full workbench with storage and tool cabinets, great storage space for Recreational Vehicles or Watercraft or parking for 3 cars. Backyard offers extra outdoor living area with a Large Screened-In Lanai and ceiling mounted TV. Whole House Water Softener and High Efficiency Washer/Dryer also included. The Community has something to offer for all ages. Miles of Jogging/Walking Paths, 3 Community Pools - one with Waterslides, Tennis, Pickleball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball Court. Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Dog Parks, Stocked Fishing Ponds, and an Onsite Café. Community has many activities for all ages.

Rental Includes Lawn Maintenance as well.

Owner will entertain a sale as well.