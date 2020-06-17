All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT
6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT

6908 Neopolitan Court · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Neopolitan Court, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Immaculate 3 bedroom/2 bath/Tandem Garage home available for Rent in the Resort Style community of Waterset! Beautifully maintained and well appointed with many upgrades. This is a Must See! Gourmet Kitchen fit for any Home Chef with Stainless Steel Appliances, ample counter and cabinet/storage space and an Under-Counter Water Filtration System. Spacious Owners Retreat features Master Bath with Super Shower, Dual Vanity and Custom Walk-in Closet. Tandem Garage has multiple overhead storage racks and a full workbench with storage and tool cabinets, great storage space for Recreational Vehicles or Watercraft or parking for 3 cars. Backyard offers extra outdoor living area with a Large Screened-In Lanai and ceiling mounted TV. Whole House Water Softener and High Efficiency Washer/Dryer also included. The Community has something to offer for all ages. Miles of Jogging/Walking Paths, 3 Community Pools - one with Waterslides, Tennis, Pickleball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball Court. Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Dog Parks, Stocked Fishing Ponds, and an Onsite Café. Community has many activities for all ages.
Rental Includes Lawn Maintenance as well.
Owner will entertain a sale as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT have any available units?
6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT have?
Some of 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT does offer parking.
Does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT has a pool.
Does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
