Last updated June 7 2020 at 3:50 AM

6821 Monarch Park Drive

6821 Monarch Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Monarch Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Covington Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Monarch Park Drive have any available units?
6821 Monarch Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 6821 Monarch Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Monarch Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Monarch Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Monarch Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Monarch Park Drive offer parking?
No, 6821 Monarch Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6821 Monarch Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 Monarch Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Monarch Park Drive have a pool?
No, 6821 Monarch Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Monarch Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6821 Monarch Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Monarch Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Monarch Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6821 Monarch Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6821 Monarch Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

