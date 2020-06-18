All apartments in Apollo Beach
6028 Flora Ter
6028 Flora Ter

6028 Flora Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6028 Flora Terrace, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6028 Flora Ter Available 06/30/20 Apollo Beach Close to Parks and Beaches!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

(RLNE5803775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 Flora Ter have any available units?
6028 Flora Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 6028 Flora Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Flora Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Flora Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 Flora Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6028 Flora Ter offer parking?
No, 6028 Flora Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6028 Flora Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Flora Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Flora Ter have a pool?
No, 6028 Flora Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Flora Ter have accessible units?
No, 6028 Flora Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Flora Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 Flora Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 Flora Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 Flora Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
