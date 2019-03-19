All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5455 Sandy Shell Drive

5455 Sandy Shell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5455 Sandy Shell Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3,045 sf home is located in Apollo Beach, FL. Features include vinyl and plush carpeted floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive have any available units?
5455 Sandy Shell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive have?
Some of 5455 Sandy Shell Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Sandy Shell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Sandy Shell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Sandy Shell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5455 Sandy Shell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5455 Sandy Shell Drive offers parking.
Does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 Sandy Shell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive have a pool?
No, 5455 Sandy Shell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive have accessible units?
No, 5455 Sandy Shell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 Sandy Shell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5455 Sandy Shell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5455 Sandy Shell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
