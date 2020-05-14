1006 Silver Palm Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Renovated waterfront 4 bed 2 bath with dock (no lift) and pool. Fenced backyard and screened patio overlooking canal and pool. Safe neighborhood and great school district.

Lease Details: Deposits- 1st month and security deposit. Owner pays for trash, sewer, lawn care, pool chemistry checks and chemicals. Tenant pays for utilities, renters insurance (need copy), maintains pool clean of debris. $250/1st pet deposit then $150/100 for succeeding pets depending on size (non-refundable). Min. credit score 650. $100 application fee (background check + credit history)



(RLNE5769052)