Apollo Beach, FL
1006 Silver Palm Way
1006 Silver Palm Way

1006 Silver Palm Way · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Silver Palm Way, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Renovated waterfront 4 bed 2 bath with dock (no lift) and pool. Fenced backyard and screened patio overlooking canal and pool. Safe neighborhood and great school district.
Lease Details: Deposits- 1st month and security deposit. Owner pays for trash, sewer, lawn care, pool chemistry checks and chemicals. Tenant pays for utilities, renters insurance (need copy), maintains pool clean of debris. $250/1st pet deposit then $150/100 for succeeding pets depending on size (non-refundable). Min. credit score 650. $100 application fee (background check + credit history)

(RLNE5769052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Silver Palm Way have any available units?
1006 Silver Palm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1006 Silver Palm Way have?
Some of 1006 Silver Palm Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Silver Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Silver Palm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Silver Palm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Silver Palm Way is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Silver Palm Way offer parking?
No, 1006 Silver Palm Way does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Silver Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Silver Palm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Silver Palm Way have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Silver Palm Way has a pool.
Does 1006 Silver Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 1006 Silver Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Silver Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Silver Palm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Silver Palm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Silver Palm Way does not have units with air conditioning.

