18925 S River RD

River House Retreat is 10 acres in a country setting on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva, FL. Perfect location for a seasonal retreat, business retreats, family vacations, weddings, honeymoons, birthdays, anniversaries, or just a place to relax & reconnect. The property exhibits stunning views of river and across the other side is a very wooded Caloosahatchee Regional Park. Perfect sunsets, pictures & privacy. 6 bedrooms & 5 baths, swimming pool, fire-pit, boat slip/dock & pool table. The pool is only a few feet from the river with beautiful landscaping and Shade Sails Canopies added. Schedule your private showing and come see what riverfront privacy is all about!!! Do not enter property without a scheduled showing.