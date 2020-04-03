All apartments in Alva
18925 S River RD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

18925 S River RD

18925 South River Road · (239) 770-3288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18925 South River Road, Alva, FL 33920

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
River House Retreat is 10 acres in a country setting on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva, FL. Perfect location for a seasonal retreat, business retreats, family vacations, weddings, honeymoons, birthdays, anniversaries, or just a place to relax & reconnect. The property exhibits stunning views of river and across the other side is a very wooded Caloosahatchee Regional Park. Perfect sunsets, pictures & privacy. 6 bedrooms & 5 baths, swimming pool, fire-pit, boat slip/dock & pool table. The pool is only a few feet from the river with beautiful landscaping and Shade Sails Canopies added. Schedule your private showing and come see what riverfront privacy is all about!!! Do not enter property without a scheduled showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18925 S River RD have any available units?
18925 S River RD has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18925 S River RD currently offering any rent specials?
18925 S River RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18925 S River RD pet-friendly?
No, 18925 S River RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alva.
Does 18925 S River RD offer parking?
Yes, 18925 S River RD does offer parking.
Does 18925 S River RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18925 S River RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18925 S River RD have a pool?
Yes, 18925 S River RD has a pool.
Does 18925 S River RD have accessible units?
No, 18925 S River RD does not have accessible units.
Does 18925 S River RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18925 S River RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18925 S River RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18925 S River RD does not have units with air conditioning.
