Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 960 Lake Destiny Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
960 Lake Destiny Road
Last updated November 14 2019 at 3:31 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
960 Lake Destiny Road
960 Lake Destiny Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
960 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $950.00; IMRID14864
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 960 Lake Destiny Road have any available units?
960 Lake Destiny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
Is 960 Lake Destiny Road currently offering any rent specials?
960 Lake Destiny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Lake Destiny Road pet-friendly?
No, 960 Lake Destiny Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs
.
Does 960 Lake Destiny Road offer parking?
Yes, 960 Lake Destiny Road offers parking.
Does 960 Lake Destiny Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Lake Destiny Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Lake Destiny Road have a pool?
No, 960 Lake Destiny Road does not have a pool.
Does 960 Lake Destiny Road have accessible units?
No, 960 Lake Destiny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Lake Destiny Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Lake Destiny Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Lake Destiny Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Lake Destiny Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Similar Pages
Altamonte Springs 1 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Luxury Places
Altamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Apopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus