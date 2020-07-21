All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL

938 Southridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

938 Southridge Trail, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Country Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is a great community. This two story home is located in Country Creek Southridge subdivision. As you walk in the front door, you enter the living room, which features wood floors and a fireplace. The large eat in kitchen is the perfect place to share a meal or prep for a gathering. Enjoy the newer appliances in the kitchen. This home features a split floor plan, with master bedroom located down stairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs and a loft area for extra storage. The walls have been painted a neutral color and the carpets are newer in bedrooms. Lake Brantley School district. Must see!! CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
