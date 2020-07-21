938 SOUTHRIDGE TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is a great community. This two story home is located in Country Creek Southridge subdivision. As you walk in the front door, you enter the living room, which features wood floors and a fireplace. The large eat in kitchen is the perfect place to share a meal or prep for a gathering. Enjoy the newer appliances in the kitchen. This home features a split floor plan, with master bedroom located down stairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs and a loft area for extra storage. The walls have been painted a neutral color and the carpets are newer in bedrooms. Lake Brantley School district. Must see!! CALL TODAY!!