877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

877 Grand Regency Pointe · (407) 258-2448
Location

877 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
trash valet
Move-in ready 1st floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Light and bright interior with carpet. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining, and living room. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer! The condo also has a den that could be used for office space ( not an extra room). Large bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have any available units?
877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have?
Some of 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE currently offering any rent specials?
877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE is pet friendly.
Does 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offer parking?
No, 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE does not offer parking.
Does 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have a pool?
Yes, 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has a pool.
Does 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have accessible units?
No, 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE does not have accessible units.
Does 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has units with dishwashers.
