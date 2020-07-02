All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 862 Grand Regency Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
862 Grand Regency Pointe
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

862 Grand Regency Pointe

862 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

862 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Spacious 1bed/1bath on the first floor in The Gated Community of Cresent Place! It has a galley style kitchen and breakfast bar. Separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes all appliances: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, countertop microwave and washer/dryer! Large bedroom with huge walk in closet! Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up. A must see!!

water, trash, sewer and wifi is included in the rent,
Credit score must be above 600 per HOA
Additional HOA app required

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Grand Regency Pointe have any available units?
862 Grand Regency Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 Grand Regency Pointe have?
Some of 862 Grand Regency Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Grand Regency Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
862 Grand Regency Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Grand Regency Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 862 Grand Regency Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 862 Grand Regency Pointe offer parking?
No, 862 Grand Regency Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 862 Grand Regency Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 Grand Regency Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Grand Regency Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 862 Grand Regency Pointe has a pool.
Does 862 Grand Regency Pointe have accessible units?
No, 862 Grand Regency Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Grand Regency Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Grand Regency Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus