862 Grand Regency Pointe

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Spacious 1bed/1bath on the first floor in The Gated Community of Cresent Place! It has a galley style kitchen and breakfast bar. Separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes all appliances: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, countertop microwave and washer/dryer! Large bedroom with huge walk in closet! Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up. A must see!!



water, trash, sewer and wifi is included in the rent,

Credit score must be above 600 per HOA

Additional HOA app required



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.