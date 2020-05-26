All apartments in Altamonte Springs
854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

854 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

854 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
trash valet
Move-in ready 2nd floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer! Large bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! WATER, TRASH AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up. A must see!!!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have any available units?
854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have?
Some of 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE currently offering any rent specials?
854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE is pet friendly.
Does 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offer parking?
No, 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE does not offer parking.
Does 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have a pool?
Yes, 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has a pool.
Does 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have accessible units?
No, 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE does not have accessible units.
Does 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has units with dishwashers.

