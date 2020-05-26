854 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym pool trash valet

Move-in ready 2nd floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer! Large bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! WATER, TRASH AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up. A must see!!!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.