852 Grand Regency Pointe 104
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

852 Grand Regency Pointe 104

852 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

852 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
One Bedroom in Crescent Place - Property Id: 283074

Available One bedroom one bathroom condo located in gated community of Crescent Park. Gallery style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry room have washer and dryer. Large bedroom with walk in closets. Nice closed n good size patio. Wood flooring and new paint all over. WIFI, TV CHANEELS AND CABLE, Pest Control, WATER, Trash and Swear ARE INCLUDED in RENT!!!! Amazing location near by MCO, Maitland, winter park and downtown Orlando. Pets Friendly!! Credit must SCORE 600 for HOA Application.
Resort style Community with large grills and swimming pool area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283074
Property Id 283074

(RLNE5791750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

