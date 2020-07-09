852 Grand Regency Pointe 104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

One Bedroom in Crescent Place - Property Id: 283074



Available One bedroom one bathroom condo located in gated community of Crescent Park. Gallery style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry room have washer and dryer. Large bedroom with walk in closets. Nice closed n good size patio. Wood flooring and new paint all over. WIFI, TV CHANEELS AND CABLE, Pest Control, WATER, Trash and Swear ARE INCLUDED in RENT!!!! Amazing location near by MCO, Maitland, winter park and downtown Orlando. Pets Friendly!! Credit must SCORE 600 for HOA Application.

Resort style Community with large grills and swimming pool area.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283074

Property Id 283074



(RLNE5791750)