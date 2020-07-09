852 Grand Regency Pointe 104

Amenities
One Bedroom in Crescent Place - Property Id: 283074
Available One bedroom one bathroom condo located in gated community of Crescent Park. Gallery style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry room have washer and dryer. Large bedroom with walk in closets. Nice closed n good size patio. Wood flooring and new paint all over. WIFI, TV CHANEELS AND CABLE, Pest Control, WATER, Trash and Swear ARE INCLUDED in RENT!!!! Amazing location near by MCO, Maitland, winter park and downtown Orlando. Pets Friendly!! Credit must SCORE 600 for HOA Application.
Resort style Community with large grills and swimming pool area.
