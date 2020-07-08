845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Altamonte Springs - CRESCENT PLACE - Second Floor



2 BR, 2 Bath 1,170 Sq ft

Carpeting Flooring

White Kitchen Cabinetry

White Appliances

Washer & Dryer Included

Cable & Internet Included

*** Garage or Storage Room available for additional fee with HOA***



Applicant(s) must be approved by Crescent Place Condominium. Go to: www.tenantev.com

Enter Code: 6022

Credit score of 600 or better required by the HOA for approval.( At least one applicant.)

You must enter Realtors Information when applying.



Call Us! 407-966-4011 ext 0804 | 407-702-8643



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733065)