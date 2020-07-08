All apartments in Altamonte Springs
845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206

845 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

845 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Altamonte Springs - CRESCENT PLACE - Second Floor

2 BR, 2 Bath 1,170 Sq ft
Carpeting Flooring
White Kitchen Cabinetry
White Appliances
Washer & Dryer Included
Cable & Internet Included
*** Garage or Storage Room available for additional fee with HOA***

Applicant(s) must be approved by Crescent Place Condominium. Go to: www.tenantev.com
Enter Code: 6022
Credit score of 600 or better required by the HOA for approval.( At least one applicant.)
You must enter Realtors Information when applying.

Call Us! 407-966-4011 ext 0804 | 407-702-8643

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 have any available units?
845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 have?
Some of 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 pet-friendly?
No, 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 offers parking.
Does 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 have a pool?
Yes, 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 has a pool.
Does 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 206 does not have units with dishwashers.

