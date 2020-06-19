All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202

843 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Altamonte Springs
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

843 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
trash valet
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Crescent Place Condo's!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd floor unit! - Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large 2nd floor, two bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and Downtown Orlando. Gated community for your privacy. Master Suite enjoys a large customized walk-in closet. Split plan. The spacious kitchen features range, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal with tons of cabinet and counter space. Separate laundry room has a full-sized washer and dryer included! Bedrooms easily accommodate a queen or two twin beds. Community features a sparkling pool, tot lot, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, jacuzzi, pet walk areas, and much more!
Water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included!

COA approval required. The credit score must be 600 or better.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.

$1200.00 Monthly Rent
$1200.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 & over

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE5857894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 have any available units?
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 have?
Some of 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
