Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Crescent Place Condo's!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd floor unit! - Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large 2nd floor, two bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and Downtown Orlando. Gated community for your privacy. Master Suite enjoys a large customized walk-in closet. Split plan. The spacious kitchen features range, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal with tons of cabinet and counter space. Separate laundry room has a full-sized washer and dryer included! Bedrooms easily accommodate a queen or two twin beds. Community features a sparkling pool, tot lot, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, jacuzzi, pet walk areas, and much more!

Water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included!



COA approval required. The credit score must be 600 or better.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)

Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.



$1200.00 Monthly Rent

$1200.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 & over



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



(RLNE5857894)