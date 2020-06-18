Amenities

835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.

This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the ground floor. The kitchen is open to the dining area and the living room. Inside Utility room with Washer and Dryer included.

Come enjoy the tennis court, sand volleyball court, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse with a fitness center and hot tub! Very convenient to major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment!



Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit in Building 23

All Kitchen Appliances

Granite Counters

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

All Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Screened Porch

Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Internet Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



HOA has an application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Married applicants must provide a certified marriage certificate with application (for the HOA approval process). Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

HOA requires all persons 18yrs or older MUST have a credit score of 600 or higher.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Credit score must be above 600 to apply



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4054865)