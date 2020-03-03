825 Grand Regency Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

CREDIT SCORE MUST BE ABOVE 600 per the HOA



Move-in ready first floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Light and bright interior with carpet and laminate flooring. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer! Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet and a spacious master bath. Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up. A must see!!!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management