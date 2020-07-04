All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

823 Camargo Way #105

823 Camargo Way · No Longer Available
Location

823 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
MOVE TODAY - 1/1 Altamonte Springs Condo - BONA VISTA - Ground Floor

1 BR 1 Bath - 674 sq ft
Storage
Private Screened Patio
Flooring - Carpet
Vaulted Ceilings
Stainless Steel Appliance
Washer & Dryer (Top Loader)

Applicant(s) must be approved by Bona Vista Condominium. Go to: www.tenantev.com
Enter Code: 8952.
Please enter all Realtors information in the application including Agents name and email.
Call Us! 407-966-4011 ext 0804.For Viewing. 407-702-8643

(RLNE5693676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Camargo Way #105 have any available units?
823 Camargo Way #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Camargo Way #105 have?
Some of 823 Camargo Way #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Camargo Way #105 currently offering any rent specials?
823 Camargo Way #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Camargo Way #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Camargo Way #105 is pet friendly.
Does 823 Camargo Way #105 offer parking?
No, 823 Camargo Way #105 does not offer parking.
Does 823 Camargo Way #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 Camargo Way #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Camargo Way #105 have a pool?
Yes, 823 Camargo Way #105 has a pool.
Does 823 Camargo Way #105 have accessible units?
No, 823 Camargo Way #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Camargo Way #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Camargo Way #105 does not have units with dishwashers.

