All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 817 Meiner Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
817 Meiner Boulevard
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:07 PM

817 Meiner Boulevard

817 Meiner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

817 Meiner Boulevard, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299519

Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on .22 Acre Corner Lot off of Maitland Ave. From the front door, step into the foyer and a spacious Living room is to the right. Kitchen w wood cabinets and all appliances opens to Family Room on one side and Dinette on the other side. This Split plan home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 large Bath on left side of house and the Master Bedroom and Bath on the right side. Water conditioning system (softener +filtration) Bonus room in the garage. Brand new energy efficient windows. The covered and screened porch in the back of the house offers a nice area to relax or entertain. Property is fenced for privacy. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Altamonte Mall, FL Hospital, I-4 and the Sunrail. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Microwave,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Meiner Boulevard have any available units?
817 Meiner Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Meiner Boulevard have?
Some of 817 Meiner Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Meiner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
817 Meiner Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Meiner Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Meiner Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 817 Meiner Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 817 Meiner Boulevard offers parking.
Does 817 Meiner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Meiner Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Meiner Boulevard have a pool?
No, 817 Meiner Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 817 Meiner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 817 Meiner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Meiner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Meiner Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus