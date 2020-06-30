All apartments in Altamonte Springs
725 Northlake Blvd

725 Northlake Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

725 Northlake Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a large 3/2 Villa in the community of Hidden Ridge. Just minutes away from Uptown Altamonte and the Altamonte mall. Unit has a large living room dining room combo. Unit has Tile and carpet. Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Northlake Blvd have any available units?
725 Northlake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Northlake Blvd have?
Some of 725 Northlake Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Northlake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
725 Northlake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Northlake Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Northlake Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 725 Northlake Blvd offer parking?
No, 725 Northlake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 725 Northlake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Northlake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Northlake Blvd have a pool?
No, 725 Northlake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 725 Northlake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 725 Northlake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Northlake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Northlake Blvd has units with dishwashers.

