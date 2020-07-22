693 SHADY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

Renovated 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Open Kitchen with Appliances Included (Stainless Steel): Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Garage Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks and Walk-In Closet, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Smart Home With Keyless Entry & Ring Doorbell, Partially Fenced Patio, Small Pets Upon Owner Approval, Lawn Care Included, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1980, 1694 Sqft.