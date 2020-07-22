All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 693 SHADY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
693 SHADY COURT
Last updated April 11 2020 at 2:08 PM

693 SHADY COURT

693 Shady Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

693 Shady Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Hickory Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
Renovated 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Open Kitchen with Appliances Included (Stainless Steel): Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Garage Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks and Walk-In Closet, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Smart Home With Keyless Entry & Ring Doorbell, Partially Fenced Patio, Small Pets Upon Owner Approval, Lawn Care Included, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1980, 1694 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 SHADY COURT have any available units?
693 SHADY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 693 SHADY COURT have?
Some of 693 SHADY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 SHADY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
693 SHADY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 SHADY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 693 SHADY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 693 SHADY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 693 SHADY COURT offers parking.
Does 693 SHADY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 693 SHADY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 SHADY COURT have a pool?
No, 693 SHADY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 693 SHADY COURT have accessible units?
No, 693 SHADY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 693 SHADY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 693 SHADY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus