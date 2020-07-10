All apartments in Altamonte Springs
676 Roaring Dr. #241
676 Roaring Dr. #241

676 Roaring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

676 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
3/2 WONDERFUL LOCATION SURE TO GO FAST! - 3/2 - 1st Floor
What a Lovely 1250sq foot home; Two (3) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom. Living area; Dining room, Fireplace to enjoy when the temperate is just right. All kitchen appliances are included as well as a stackable washer & dryer. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Water and garbage are included in rent.

The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants.

At Hidden Springs, you are just minutes away from I-4, off of State Rd 434, located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more! We are right off of Montgomery Road in Altamonte Springs. Call to make an appointment today!

Water, sewer, and trash included
Two Swimming Pools; 2 hot tub
Tennis Court
Racquetball Court
Great Location
$100.00 application fee*

Zoned for Lake Brantley High School; Teague Middle, and Forest City Elementary Schools.

These deals won't last long, all availability is on a first come, first served basis.

(RLNE1961118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Roaring Dr. #241 have any available units?
676 Roaring Dr. #241 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Roaring Dr. #241 have?
Some of 676 Roaring Dr. #241's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Roaring Dr. #241 currently offering any rent specials?
676 Roaring Dr. #241 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Roaring Dr. #241 pet-friendly?
No, 676 Roaring Dr. #241 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 676 Roaring Dr. #241 offer parking?
No, 676 Roaring Dr. #241 does not offer parking.
Does 676 Roaring Dr. #241 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 Roaring Dr. #241 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Roaring Dr. #241 have a pool?
Yes, 676 Roaring Dr. #241 has a pool.
Does 676 Roaring Dr. #241 have accessible units?
No, 676 Roaring Dr. #241 does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Roaring Dr. #241 have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Roaring Dr. #241 does not have units with dishwashers.

