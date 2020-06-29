All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

667 Main Street

667 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

667 Main Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in Altamonte Springs! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just off of Maitland Avenue is minutes from Maitland Blvd, I-4, 436, shopping, dining & entertainment. The home features a full kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, small dining area in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is very spacious with an en-suite bath that was recently remodeled featuring a sizable walk-in shower with frame less glass door, large walk-in closet and custom vanity. The guest bath has lovely custom tile floor, high-end fixtures and a large tub/shower. The living area is an open-style floor plan with plenty of natural light, accent lighting and new flooring. A one-car garage, corner lot, large fenced backyard, inside utility room with washer and dryer included round out this lovely home. Lawn care is also included.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5497841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Main Street have any available units?
667 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 Main Street have?
Some of 667 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
667 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 667 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 667 Main Street offers parking.
Does 667 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 667 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Main Street have a pool?
No, 667 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 667 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 667 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
