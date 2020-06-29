667 Main Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in Altamonte Springs! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just off of Maitland Avenue is minutes from Maitland Blvd, I-4, 436, shopping, dining & entertainment. The home features a full kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, small dining area in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is very spacious with an en-suite bath that was recently remodeled featuring a sizable walk-in shower with frame less glass door, large walk-in closet and custom vanity. The guest bath has lovely custom tile floor, high-end fixtures and a large tub/shower. The living area is an open-style floor plan with plenty of natural light, accent lighting and new flooring. A one-car garage, corner lot, large fenced backyard, inside utility room with washer and dryer included round out this lovely home. Lawn care is also included.



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



