Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 656 Boniview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
656 Boniview Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
656 Boniview Lane
656 Boniview Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
656 Boniview Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(RLNE5493635)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 656 Boniview Lane have any available units?
656 Boniview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
Is 656 Boniview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
656 Boniview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Boniview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 656 Boniview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs
.
Does 656 Boniview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 656 Boniview Lane offers parking.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have a pool?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have accessible units?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 656 Boniview Lane has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Similar Pages
Altamonte Springs 1 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with Pool
Altamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus