656 Boniview Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

656 Boniview Lane

656 Boniview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

656 Boniview Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(RLNE5493635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Boniview Lane have any available units?
656 Boniview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 656 Boniview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
656 Boniview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Boniview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 656 Boniview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 656 Boniview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 656 Boniview Lane offers parking.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have a pool?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have accessible units?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Boniview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Boniview Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 656 Boniview Lane has units with air conditioning.

