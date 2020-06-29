637 Buoy Lane

Amenities
Great location for this spacious unit on the 2nd floor and
is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with screened balcony. The roomy interior features a
kitchen open to the living room/dining area and includes a breakfast bar for
additional seating space. This unit has a split bedroom floor plan, inside
utility which includes a washer and dryer. The community has a pool, fitness
center, sand volleyball court and a playground. Rent includes water and AC filters delivered. Sorry no pets. For more information on the property or schedule a showing, call Angela at 407-701-7183.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,015, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,015, Available 3/7/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.