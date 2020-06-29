All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

637 Buoy Lane

637 Buoy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

637 Buoy Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
Great location for this spacious unit on the 2nd floor and
is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with screened balcony. The roomy interior features a
kitchen open to the living room/dining area and includes a breakfast bar for
additional seating space. This unit has a split bedroom floor plan, inside
utility which includes a washer and dryer. The community has a pool, fitness
center, sand volleyball court and a playground. Rent includes water and AC filters delivered. Sorry no pets. For more information on the property or schedule a showing, call Angela at 407-701-7183.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,015, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,015, Available 3/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Buoy Lane have any available units?
637 Buoy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Buoy Lane have?
Some of 637 Buoy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Buoy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
637 Buoy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Buoy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 637 Buoy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 637 Buoy Lane offer parking?
No, 637 Buoy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 637 Buoy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Buoy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Buoy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 637 Buoy Lane has a pool.
Does 637 Buoy Lane have accessible units?
No, 637 Buoy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Buoy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Buoy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
