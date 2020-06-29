637 Buoy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool volleyball court

Great location for this spacious unit on the 2nd floor and

is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with screened balcony. The roomy interior features a

kitchen open to the living room/dining area and includes a breakfast bar for

additional seating space. This unit has a split bedroom floor plan, inside

utility which includes a washer and dryer. The community has a pool, fitness

center, sand volleyball court and a playground. Rent includes water and AC filters delivered. Sorry no pets. For more information on the property or schedule a showing, call Angela at 407-701-7183.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,015, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,015, Available 3/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.