Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
628 Newburyport Ave
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

628 Newburyport Ave

628 Newburyport Ave · No Longer Available
Altamonte Springs
Luxury Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

628 Newburyport Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Hickory Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Peaceful and Relaxing 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex - This duplex in Altamonte Springs has a great floor plan with a large living area. Kitchen appliances are included as well as washer/dryer hookups. Access the spacious screened back deck from both Living Room and Master Bedroom and enjoy this quiet spot to relax.

(RLNE1835639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Newburyport Ave have any available units?
628 Newburyport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 628 Newburyport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
628 Newburyport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Newburyport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 628 Newburyport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 628 Newburyport Ave offer parking?
No, 628 Newburyport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 628 Newburyport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Newburyport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Newburyport Ave have a pool?
No, 628 Newburyport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 628 Newburyport Ave have accessible units?
No, 628 Newburyport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Newburyport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Newburyport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Newburyport Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Newburyport Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
