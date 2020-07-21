628 Newburyport Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Hickory Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Peaceful and Relaxing 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex - This duplex in Altamonte Springs has a great floor plan with a large living area. Kitchen appliances are included as well as washer/dryer hookups. Access the spacious screened back deck from both Living Room and Master Bedroom and enjoy this quiet spot to relax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 Newburyport Ave have any available units?
628 Newburyport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.