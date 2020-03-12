All apartments in Altamonte Springs
625 Greencove Terrace #127

625 Greencove Terrace · (407) 688-7405
Location

625 Greencove Terrace, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625 Greencove Terrace #127 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
625 Greencove Terrace #127 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Newly renovated condo for rent. Downstairs unit! $1300.00 a month -
2/2 - 1st Floor
What a Lovely Newly renovated home; Two (2) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom. Living area; Dining room, Fireplace to enjoy when the temperate is just right. All kitchen appliances are new and included, as well as a stackable washer & dryer. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Water and garbage are included in rent.

The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants.

At Hidden Springs, you are just minutes away from I-4, off of State Rd 434, located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more! We are right off of Montgomery Road in Altamonte Springs. Call to make an appointment today!

Water, sewer, and trash included
Two Swimming Pools; 2 hot tub
Tennis Court
Racquetball Court
Great Location
$100.00 application fee
**Association Requires Separate Application

Zoned for Lake Brantley High School; Teague Middle, and Forest City Elementary Schools.

These deals won't last long, all availability is on a first come, first served basis.

(RLNE4197550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Greencove Terrace #127 have any available units?
625 Greencove Terrace #127 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Greencove Terrace #127 have?
Some of 625 Greencove Terrace #127's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Greencove Terrace #127 currently offering any rent specials?
625 Greencove Terrace #127 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Greencove Terrace #127 pet-friendly?
No, 625 Greencove Terrace #127 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 625 Greencove Terrace #127 offer parking?
No, 625 Greencove Terrace #127 does not offer parking.
Does 625 Greencove Terrace #127 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Greencove Terrace #127 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Greencove Terrace #127 have a pool?
Yes, 625 Greencove Terrace #127 has a pool.
Does 625 Greencove Terrace #127 have accessible units?
No, 625 Greencove Terrace #127 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Greencove Terrace #127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Greencove Terrace #127 does not have units with dishwashers.
