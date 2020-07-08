610 Iris Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

4/2 Home In Altamonte Springs - Nicely upgraded 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Spring Oaks. Split layout with central kitchen featuring ample cabinet space, upgraded cabinets with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout living areas and nicely upgraded bathroom finishes, with both bathrooms featuring double sinks. Two-car garage with laundry area and washer/dryer included. Screened porch overlooking fenced backyard under large oak canopy. Total square footage is 2,516, with 1,957 square feet air conditioned.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240

chrisgold@wmgi.net



