Altamonte Springs, FL
610 Iris Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

610 Iris Street

610 Iris Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 Iris Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
4/2 Home In Altamonte Springs - Nicely upgraded 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Spring Oaks. Split layout with central kitchen featuring ample cabinet space, upgraded cabinets with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout living areas and nicely upgraded bathroom finishes, with both bathrooms featuring double sinks. Two-car garage with laundry area and washer/dryer included. Screened porch overlooking fenced backyard under large oak canopy. Total square footage is 2,516, with 1,957 square feet air conditioned.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240
chrisgold@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE5023862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Iris Street have any available units?
610 Iris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Iris Street have?
Some of 610 Iris Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Iris Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 Iris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Iris Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 Iris Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 610 Iris Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 Iris Street offers parking.
Does 610 Iris Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Iris Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Iris Street have a pool?
No, 610 Iris Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 Iris Street have accessible units?
No, 610 Iris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Iris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Iris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
