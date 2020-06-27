Rent Calculator
610 ALHAMBRA AVE.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
610 ALHAMBRA AVE.
610 Alhambra Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
610 Alhambra Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Altamonte Springs home for rent - Property Id: 137919
Home is in Brook Hollow sub division / Lake Brantley school district. Home has been updated, Pool home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137919p
Property Id 137919
(RLNE5027514)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. have any available units?
610 ALHAMBRA AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
What amenities does 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. have?
Some of 610 ALHAMBRA AVE.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
610 ALHAMBRA AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. offer parking?
No, 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. have a pool?
Yes, 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. has a pool.
Does 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. have accessible units?
No, 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 ALHAMBRA AVE. has units with dishwashers.
