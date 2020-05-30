596 Orange Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

Super clean move-in ready condo in the Sandy Cove Condominium! Water, sewer, and garbage included in HOA. Large walk-in closet, GE appliances, three pools in the community and lake access. Walking distance to Altamonte Mall!