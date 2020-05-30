All apartments in Altamonte Springs
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
596 Orange Dr
596 Orange Dr

596 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

596 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Super clean move-in ready condo in the Sandy Cove Condominium! Water, sewer, and garbage included in HOA. Large walk-in closet, GE appliances, three pools in the community and lake access. Walking distance to Altamonte Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 Orange Dr have any available units?
596 Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 Orange Dr have?
Some of 596 Orange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
596 Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 Orange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 596 Orange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 596 Orange Dr offer parking?
No, 596 Orange Dr does not offer parking.
Does 596 Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 596 Orange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 Orange Dr have a pool?
Yes, 596 Orange Dr has a pool.
Does 596 Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 596 Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 596 Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 Orange Dr has units with dishwashers.

