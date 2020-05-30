Super clean move-in ready condo in the Sandy Cove Condominium! Water, sewer, and garbage included in HOA. Large walk-in closet, GE appliances, three pools in the community and lake access. Walking distance to Altamonte Mall!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 596 Orange Dr have any available units?
596 Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.