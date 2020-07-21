All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

570 Cranes Way #148

570 Cranes Way · No Longer Available
Location

570 Cranes Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cranes Roost Condo with Community Pool - Enjoy your evenings by walking to dinner and a show and then strolling around Cranes Roost Pond with this pristine 1st floor pond view home, move-in ready and great price! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you look over the pond, This unit has to alot to offer while being close to the Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte and much more. This magnificently maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with walk in closet is a must see! Having wood like tile flooring throughout , all you need is your things to make this beautiful condo your next home. Built as a condo, and NOT conversion, this unit offers solid concrete block construction, vaulted ceilings and many windows that allow for a lot of natural light. End unit so no neighbor on 1 side, and view, is breathtaking. Extra features include: ceiling fans, washer n dryer in unit, community pool, tennis courts, assigned carport parking. HOA includes: Landscape, water/sewer, trash removal. Call today to view this immaculate condo and make it your next home!

(RLNE5266163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Cranes Way #148 have any available units?
570 Cranes Way #148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 Cranes Way #148 have?
Some of 570 Cranes Way #148's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Cranes Way #148 currently offering any rent specials?
570 Cranes Way #148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Cranes Way #148 pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Cranes Way #148 is pet friendly.
Does 570 Cranes Way #148 offer parking?
Yes, 570 Cranes Way #148 offers parking.
Does 570 Cranes Way #148 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 Cranes Way #148 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Cranes Way #148 have a pool?
Yes, 570 Cranes Way #148 has a pool.
Does 570 Cranes Way #148 have accessible units?
No, 570 Cranes Way #148 does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Cranes Way #148 have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Cranes Way #148 does not have units with dishwashers.
