570 Cranes Way #148

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cranes Roost Condo with Community Pool - Enjoy your evenings by walking to dinner and a show and then strolling around Cranes Roost Pond with this pristine 1st floor pond view home, move-in ready and great price! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you look over the pond, This unit has to alot to offer while being close to the Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte and much more. This magnificently maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with walk in closet is a must see! Having wood like tile flooring throughout , all you need is your things to make this beautiful condo your next home. Built as a condo, and NOT conversion, this unit offers solid concrete block construction, vaulted ceilings and many windows that allow for a lot of natural light. End unit so no neighbor on 1 side, and view, is breathtaking. Extra features include: ceiling fans, washer n dryer in unit, community pool, tennis courts, assigned carport parking. HOA includes: Landscape, water/sewer, trash removal. Call today to view this immaculate condo and make it your next home!



(RLNE5266163)