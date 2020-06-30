564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

READY TO MOVE IN. QUICK APPROVAL PROCESS. A spacious 3/2 on all on ground floor overlooking the Little Wekiva River. Hook ups in unit for full sized washer and dryer. Beautiful fireplace. Formal dining room. Large master bedroom with its on Lanai. Covered parking, covered front patio. Storage room near unit. Perfect for bicycles or a great to store your snow blower in case you decide to move back up North. Walk to close by pool, tennis, and picnic area.

I don't think there is a better opportunity anywhere in Seminole county right now.