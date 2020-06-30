All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Location

564 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
READY TO MOVE IN. QUICK APPROVAL PROCESS. A spacious 3/2 on all on ground floor overlooking the Little Wekiva River. Hook ups in unit for full sized washer and dryer. Beautiful fireplace. Formal dining room. Large master bedroom with its on Lanai. Covered parking, covered front patio. Storage room near unit. Perfect for bicycles or a great to store your snow blower in case you decide to move back up North. Walk to close by pool, tennis, and picnic area.
I don't think there is a better opportunity anywhere in Seminole county right now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have any available units?
564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have?
Some of 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE currently offering any rent specials?
564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE pet-friendly?
No, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE offer parking?
Yes, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE offers parking.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have a pool?
Yes, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE has a pool.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have accessible units?
No, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE has units with dishwashers.

