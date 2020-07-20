Rent Calculator
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE
564 Breckenridge Vlg
Location
564 Breckenridge Vlg, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Great views, desirable neighborhood and schools. One covered parking spot. Storage. Tall ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have any available units?
564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
What amenities does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have?
Some of 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE currently offering any rent specials?
564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE pet-friendly?
No, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs
.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE offer parking?
Yes, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE offers parking.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have a pool?
No, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE does not have a pool.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have accessible units?
No, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 BRECKENRIDGE VILLAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
