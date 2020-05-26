All apartments in Altamonte Springs
549 SUN RIDGE PLACE
549 SUN RIDGE PLACE

549 Sun Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

549 Sun Ridge Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs. New appliances, open concept living/dining area, spacious bedrooms. Access to the community tennis courts and pool. Convenient to shopping, located on Jamestown Blvd. $1300/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

