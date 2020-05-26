2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs. New appliances, open concept living/dining area, spacious bedrooms. Access to the community tennis courts and pool. Convenient to shopping, located on Jamestown Blvd. $1300/month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 549 SUN RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
549 SUN RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.