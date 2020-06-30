All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:45 PM

528 Sun Valley Village

528 Sun Valley Vlg Road · No Longer Available
Location

528 Sun Valley Vlg Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

Price: $1250/mo
528 Sun Valley Village #101
Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714
Subdivision: Stone Creek At Wekiva
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1332
Year Built: 1984

*Property Has been Professionally Refurbished!
*Very Clean Property
*1st Floor Unit
*Reserve A Covered Parkin Spot For A Small Monthly Fee
*Reserve A Storage Unit For A Small Monthly Fee
*Large Living Room
*Granite Countertops
*Brand New Kitchen!
*Carpeted Bedrms
*Laminate Flooring In Wet Areas
*Water INCLUDED
*Fireplace
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Basketball Court
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Spa
*COMMUNITY Dog Walking Area
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 40 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 434 &436
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & School
*CONVENIENT To: Seminole County Bike Trail
*CONVENIENT To: Dozens Of Great Restaurants
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Sanford Airport
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Sun Valley Village have any available units?
528 Sun Valley Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Sun Valley Village have?
Some of 528 Sun Valley Village's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Sun Valley Village currently offering any rent specials?
528 Sun Valley Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Sun Valley Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Sun Valley Village is pet friendly.
Does 528 Sun Valley Village offer parking?
No, 528 Sun Valley Village does not offer parking.
Does 528 Sun Valley Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Sun Valley Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Sun Valley Village have a pool?
Yes, 528 Sun Valley Village has a pool.
Does 528 Sun Valley Village have accessible units?
Yes, 528 Sun Valley Village has accessible units.
Does 528 Sun Valley Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Sun Valley Village does not have units with dishwashers.

