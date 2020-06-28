517 Briarwood Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Spring Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home which includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home in well sought after Altamonte Springs Area- Spring Oaks Section. Vinyl floors throughout living areas and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms Brand new electric garage opener installed. Newly Re-Screened back porch with fenced in yard to enjoy private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 BRIARWOOD COURT have any available units?
517 BRIARWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.