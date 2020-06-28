All apartments in Altamonte Springs
517 BRIARWOOD COURT
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

517 BRIARWOOD COURT

517 Briarwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

517 Briarwood Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home which includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home in well sought after Altamonte Springs Area- Spring Oaks Section. Vinyl floors throughout living areas and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms Brand new electric garage opener installed. Newly Re-Screened back porch with fenced in yard to enjoy private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

