385 Woodside Drive #202
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

385 Woodside Drive #202

385 Woodside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

385 Woodside Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
1/1 Condo in Gated Community of Altamonte ~ Resort Style Amenities! - Available Now! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**

Rent Includes: water/sewer, washer/dryer, valet trash removal, access to resort-style amenities!

Spacious 1/1 ~ 2nd floor condo in highly desired GATED community of Lakewood Park! Minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Near major employers such as AdventHealth, Hilton Hotels, and more!

Step inside to an open floor plan featuring a large living room with cozy decorative fireplace! Ceramic tile in kitchen/baths ~ NEW CARPET in living/bedroom! Lots of storage space, including walk-in closet, coat closets, and outside storage closet! Dual access to the full bath from both the bedroom and hallway! The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and center island for extra prep space! Inside laundry space with WASHER/DRYER included! Covered front patio with POND/FOUNTAIN views!

Application Fee $45.00 per adult
Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing
Lakewood Park Registration Fee $50.00 due prior to move-in

(RLNE2183701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Woodside Drive #202 have any available units?
385 Woodside Drive #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Woodside Drive #202 have?
Some of 385 Woodside Drive #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Woodside Drive #202 currently offering any rent specials?
385 Woodside Drive #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Woodside Drive #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 Woodside Drive #202 is pet friendly.
Does 385 Woodside Drive #202 offer parking?
No, 385 Woodside Drive #202 does not offer parking.
Does 385 Woodside Drive #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 Woodside Drive #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Woodside Drive #202 have a pool?
Yes, 385 Woodside Drive #202 has a pool.
Does 385 Woodside Drive #202 have accessible units?
No, 385 Woodside Drive #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Woodside Drive #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Woodside Drive #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

