385 Woodside Drive #202

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court trash valet volleyball court

1/1 Condo in Gated Community of Altamonte ~ Resort Style Amenities! - Available Now! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**



Rent Includes: water/sewer, washer/dryer, valet trash removal, access to resort-style amenities!



Spacious 1/1 ~ 2nd floor condo in highly desired GATED community of Lakewood Park! Minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Near major employers such as AdventHealth, Hilton Hotels, and more!



Step inside to an open floor plan featuring a large living room with cozy decorative fireplace! Ceramic tile in kitchen/baths ~ NEW CARPET in living/bedroom! Lots of storage space, including walk-in closet, coat closets, and outside storage closet! Dual access to the full bath from both the bedroom and hallway! The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and center island for extra prep space! Inside laundry space with WASHER/DRYER included! Covered front patio with POND/FOUNTAIN views!



Application Fee $45.00 per adult

Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing

Lakewood Park Registration Fee $50.00 due prior to move-in



